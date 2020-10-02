The US has set new quota levels for apparel imports under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)

The latest round-up of updates to key free trade agreements and trade preference programmes involving the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan covers developments in September 2020.

UNITED STATES

Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act (CBTPA)

The Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act (CBTPA), a trade preference programme enacted in 2000, which grants apparel exports from Barbados, Belize, Curacao, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago duty-free market access to the United States could be extended for another ten years until 30 September 2030.

While CBTPA was set to expire on 30 September 2020, the House approved a ten-year extension on 23 September 2020, followed by a vote by the Senate on the evening of 30 September 2020. It is hopeful that President Trump will also sign the bill.

The CBTPA served as an expansion of the 1983 Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI). In particular, the CBTPA extended preferential tariff treatment to textile and apparel products assembled from US fabric that were previously excluded from the CBI programme. The US government hoped that the CBTPA would encourage additional US exports of cotton and yarn and US investment in the region, thereby improving the global competitive position of the US textile industry.

The CBTPA offers qualifying textiles and apparel, travel goods, and footwear originating from members of the agreement duty-free access to the US market. The value of US apparel imports from the CBTPA region in 2019 totalled US$986m (up 7.6% from 2018), within which US$955m were under the preference programme (or 97% utilisation rate).

African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)

On 18 September 2020, the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) released the new quota level for apparel imports under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), effective 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021. Specifically:

Apparel exports from qualified AGOA members to the US that use sub-Saharan African (regional) yarns and fabrics are limited to 1,856,390,368 square metres equivalent (SME) [Note: this refers to the regional cap , which is no higher than 7% of all apparel articles imported into the United States in the preceding 12-month period].

are limited to 1,856,390,368 square metres equivalent (SME) [Note: this refers to the , which is no higher than 7% of all apparel articles imported into the United States in the preceding 12-month period]. Apparel exports from qualified AGOA members to the US that use fabric originating anywhere in the world are limited to 928,195,184 square metres equivalent (SME). [Note: this refers to the "third-country" fabric provision; usually, the quota level is no higher than 3.5% of all apparel articles imported into the United States in the preceding 12-month period].

In 2019, the US imported around US$1402m worth of apparel items from the AGOA region, up 16% from the year before. Of these imports, over 97% took advantage of the so-called "third-country" fabric provision provided by AGOA.

US-Kenya Free Trade Agreement

According to industry sources, the second round of the US-Kenya Free Trade Agreement negotiations could take place in mid to late October 2020. During the first round of talks in July 2020, the two parties focused on determining the scope of the potential agreement. The upcoming round could include substantial exchanges of text from both sides.

Despite strong support for the agreement expressed by both sides, prospects for the US-Kenya FTA talks remain unclear. One source of uncertainty is the US presidential election. A new Biden administration would not necessarily continue the negotiations. On the other hand, the current Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) is set to expire in June 2021. In history, few US trade agreements have been approved by Congress without TPA. Additionally, in its released negotiating objectives in June 2020, Kenya said it would like to "create a framework through which any East Africa Community Partner State that did not participate in these negotiations at the outset is allowed to join the negotiations." However, should that happen, the progress of the talks could be delayed.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU-US Airbus-Boeing WTO Trade Dispute

On 28 September 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) authorised the European Union to impose retaliatory tariffs on US products worth US$4bn in response to the US government's subsidy provided for Boeing. This latest WTO ruling adds new uncertainties to EU-US trade relations already struggling during the pandemic. The US side had begun to impose punitive tariffs on US$7.5bn worth of EU products starting from 2019, an action also authorised by the WTO because of the EU's subsidy provided for Airbus.

Should the EU impose punitive tariffs on US products based on the WTO ruling, it is likely some apparel products will be targeted. Back in 2018, in retaliation against the US tariffs on EU's steel and aluminium, the EU side imposed 25% punitive tariffs on certain US products, including jeans.

JAPAN

Japan-UK Comprehensive Economic Partnership

On 11 September 2020, Japan and the United Kingdom (UK) announced the Japan-UK Comprehensive Economic Partnership had been reached in principle. While the two parties are still finalising details of the agreement, according to the UK government press release, the trade deal will cut tariffs on nearly 99% of products traded between the two countries. It will also allow "new and more liberal rules of origin" for knitwear, among other products, which could potentially expand apparel trade between the two sides. Furthermore, the trade agreement provides a stepping stone on the UK's path to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a more significant free trade agreement among 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan.

In 2019, the UK exported around US$94m worth of apparel to Japan, whereas Japan exported US$42m apparel to the UK. A good proportion of these apparel products are in the luxury segment of the market.