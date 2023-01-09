Asia-Pacific witnessed a 47.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 32.45% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 2.84% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 3.12% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 43.67% in December 2022, a 21.9% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 28.57% in December 2022, marking a 17.65% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 12.24% in December 2022, an 114.29% rise from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 10.2% in December 2022, a 24.24% decline over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 88.24% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s apparel industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Rakuten Group posted 38 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 111.11% over the previous month, followed by JC Penney Company with 29 jobs and a flat growth. Walmart with 25 IT jobs and Jd with 20 jobs, recorded a 92.31% rise and a 45.95% drop, respectively, while Puma recorded a flat growth with 16 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s apparel industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 39.59% share in December 2022, a 17.09% decrease over November 2022. China featured next with a 19.59% share, down 52% over the previous month. Japan recorded a 17.96% share, a growth of 144.44% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.35%, down by 22.17% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.45% share, registered a growth of 37.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.39% share, down 11.54% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.82%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.