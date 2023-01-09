Canada’s apparel industry registered a 58.2% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 18.66% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 6.84% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 11.79% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s apparel industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.76% in December 2022, registering a 27.78% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 26.19% share, an increase of 120% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.67%, registering a 22.22% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 2.38%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Loblaw Companies posted 17 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 183.33% over the previous month, followed by Rakuten Group with 6 jobs and a flat growth. Amazon with 6 IT jobs and Lululemon Athletica with 5 jobs, recorded a 40% decline and a 66.67% decrease, respectively, while Mejuri recorded a flat growth with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.14%, down by 4% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 23.81% share, registered an increase of 66.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 19.05% share, flat growth over November 2022.