China’s apparel industry registered a 40.6% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 35.9% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 5.23% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.65% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s apparel industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.42% in December 2022, registering a 46.3% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 22.92% share, an increase of 266.67% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.5%, registering a 77.78% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 2.08%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 55.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Jd posted 20 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 45.95% over the previous month, followed by Amazon with 8 jobs and a 100% growth. Alibaba Group Holding with 6 IT jobs and eBay with 5 jobs, recorded an 86.67% decline and a 400% growth, respectively, while Inter IKEA Holding recorded a decline of 58.33% with 5 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.92%, down by 58.82% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.58% share, registered an increase of 16.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.33% share, down 55.56% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 4.17%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.