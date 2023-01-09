Europe witnessed a 30.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 20.56% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 2.78% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.98% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 48.46% in December 2022, an 11.3% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 18.87% in December 2022, marking a 10.64% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.07% in December 2022, a 24.14% rise from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 10.71% in December 2022, a 16.9% decline over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 18.86% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s apparel industry during December 2022 over previous month.

J Sainsbury posted 93 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 200% over the previous month, followed by Frasers Group with 67 jobs and a 252.63% growth. Inter IKEA Holding with 42 IT jobs and Farfetch with 41 jobs, recorded a 66.13% drop and a 127.78% rise, respectively, while Zalando recorded a 22.22% decline with 28 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s apparel industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 48.64% share in December 2022, an 112.7% increase over November 2022. Germany featured next with a 15.61% share, down 50.86% over the previous month. Portugal recorded a 6.17% share, a growth of 161.54% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.7%, down by 13.26% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.24% share, registered a growth of 2.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 15.06% share, up 66% over November 2022.