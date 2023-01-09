France’s apparel industry registered a 21.9% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 28.5% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.57% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s apparel industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 42.86% in December 2022, registering a 7.14% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 31.43% share, an increase of 37.5% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.43%, registering a 60% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 8.57%, up 200% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 50% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Chanel posted 13 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 160% over the previous month, followed by Les Mousquetaires with 5 jobs and a 66.67% growth. Rakuten Group with 3 IT jobs and Veepee with 3 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 66.67% decrease, respectively, while Hermes International recorded an increase of 200% with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.29%, down by 24% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.86% share, registered an increase of 300% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 22.86% share, flat growth over November 2022.