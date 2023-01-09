Germany’s apparel industry registered a 43.9% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 26.98% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 1.69% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.9% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s apparel industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.84% in December 2022, registering a 60.75% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 26.74% share, an increase of 9.52% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.63%, registering a 16.67% decline from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.14%, down 70.83% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 55.9% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Zalando posted 28 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 20% over the previous month, followed by Schwarz Unternehmenskommunikation with 20 jobs and a 28.57% drop. Capri Holdings with 11 IT jobs and REWE Group with 8 jobs, recorded a flat growth and an 87.69% decrease, respectively, while Inter IKEA Holding recorded a decline of 87.88% with 4 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.93%, down by 57.64% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.77% share, registered an increase of 13.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 9.3% share, down 50% over November 2022.