India’s apparel industry registered a 58.2% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 46.12% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.66% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 8.12% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.94% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s apparel industry in December 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 50.52% in December 2022, registering a 19.51% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 21.65% share, a decrease of 56.25% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.43%, registering a 75% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.28%, down 40% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 32.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

JC Penney Company posted 29 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 25 jobs and a 92.31% growth. Target with 12 IT jobs and adidas with 7 jobs, recorded a 66.67% decline and a 40% growth, respectively, while Chalhoub Group recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.89%, down by 27.38% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.87% share, registered an increase of 27.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.25% share, down 27.27% over November 2022.