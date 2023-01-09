Netherlands-based company Inter IKEA Holding’s IT hiring declined 14.4% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 17.41% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 3.6% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.11% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Inter IKEA Holding IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Inter IKEA Holding, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 51.79% in December 2022, and a 60.27% drop over November 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 26.79% in December 2022, and registered growth of 15.38%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.93% in December 2022, a 77.27% drop from November 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Inter IKEA Holding

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global apparel IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 75% share, which marked a 66.13% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 10.71%, registering a 14.29% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 10.71% share and a 66.67% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.79% and a month-on-month decline of 90.91%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.79%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

Sweden commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 30.36% share in December 2022, a 64.58% decline over November 2022. Netherlands featured next with a 10.71% share, down 45.45% over the previous month. China recorded an 8.93% share, a decline of 58.33% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Inter IKEA Holding IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 92.86%, down by 61.19% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 5.36% share, a decline of 50% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 1.79% share, down 95.24% over November 2022.