The global apparel industry noticed a 46.4% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 over the previous month, led by Amazon’s 14.82% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The apparel industry’s overall hiring activity declined 18.34% when compared with November 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 1.7% share of the global apparel industry’s hiring activity in December 2022, down 2.08% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of December 2022 were 24.93% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 47.04% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive apparel IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 57.47% emerged as the top IT occupation in the apparel hiring activity in December 2022, a 5.6% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 16.92% in December 2022, up 4.2% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with an 11.02% share in December 2022, a decline of 16.02% over the previous month, and Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 7.55% share in December 2022 and a drop of 14.19% over November 2022.

Top five apparel companies by recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 2.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Amazon posted 261 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 21.15% over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 238 jobs and a 31.61% decline. J Sainsbury with 93 IT jobs and Frasers Group with 71 jobs, recorded a 200% growth and a 222.73% rise, respectively, while eBay recorded a 333.33% rise with 65 job postings during December 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in apparel industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global apparel IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 51.28% share, which marked a 5.94% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 31.29%, registering a 4.01% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 13.91% share and an 11.87% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.39% and a month-on-month rise of 20%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.14%, registering a 17.65% increase over the previous month.