Italy’s apparel industry registered an 11.2% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.51% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.7% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.79% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Italy’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Italy’s apparel industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 77.78% in December 2022, registering a 320% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 14.81% share, a decrease of 33.33% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.7%, registering a 50% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.7%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Italy’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Italy’s apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Farfetch posted 13 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 44.44% over the previous month, followed by Kering with 10 jobs and a 900% growth. Inter IKEA Holding with 3 IT jobs and PRADA with 1 jobs, recorded a 50% growth and a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 92.59%, up by 92.31% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 7.41% share, registered an increase of 100% compared with the previous month.