Middle East & Africa witnessed a 49.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 11.8% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 7.5% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 7.17% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 55% in December 2022, a 10% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 20% in December 2022, marking a 33.33% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15% in December 2022, a 50% rise from November 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5% in December 2022, a 50% decline over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 66.67% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s apparel industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Amazon posted 4 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a decline of 33.33% over the previous month, followed by Puma with 4 jobs and a flat growth. Mr. Price Group with 3 IT jobs and eBay with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Chanel recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s apparel industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 40% share in December 2022, an 11.11% decrease over November 2022. Tanzania featured next with a 20% share, flat growth over the previous month. Israel recorded a 15% share, a drop of 40% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 50%, down by 16.67% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 30% share, registered a growth of 500% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 20% share, flat growth over November 2022.