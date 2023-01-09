Netherlands apparel industry registered a 19.2% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.99% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.08% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 1.51% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Netherlands apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Netherlands apparel industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 74.19% in December 2022, registering a 25.81% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.68% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.68%, registering a 50% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.23%, down 75% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Netherlands IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Netherlands apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize posted 22 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 22.22% over the previous month, followed by Inter IKEA Holding with 6 jobs and a 45.45% drop. Veepee with 2 IT jobs and NIKE with 1 jobs, recorded a 33.33% decline and an 83.33% decrease.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.19%, down by 32.35% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.13% share, registered a decline of 28.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.68% share, up 200% over November 2022.