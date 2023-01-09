South & Central America witnessed a 20.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 8.71% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 6.54% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 3.24% over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 42.86% in December 2022, a 1700% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 26.19% in December 2022, marking a 47.62% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 23.81% in December 2022, a flat growth from November 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.76% in December 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 81.82% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s apparel industry during December 2022 over previous month.

CCC posted 25 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Farfetch with 8 jobs and a 300% growth. Amazon with 4 IT jobs and Sonae SGPS with 2 jobs, recorded a 77.78% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while Carrefour recorded a 50% decline with 1 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s apparel industry

Colombia commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 61.9% share in December 2022, a 766.67% increase over November 2022. Brazil featured next with a 33.33% share, down 22.22% over the previous month. Haiti recorded a 2.38% share, a drop of 50% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.43%, up by 3.45% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.43% share, registered a growth of 200% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.14% share, flat growth over November 2022.