The UK’s apparel industry registered a 10.5% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.23% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.23% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.31% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.88% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s apparel industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 38.43% in December 2022, registering a 123.91% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 28.36% share, an increase of 90% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.69%, registering an 183.33% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 11.94%, up 146.15% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 280.36% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

J Sainsbury posted 93 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 200% over the previous month, followed by Frasers Group with 67 jobs and a 272.22% growth. Next with 26 IT jobs and Harrods with 14 jobs, recorded a flat growth and an 180% growth, respectively, while ASOS recorded an increase of 550% with 13 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.81%, up by 108.54% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.01% share, registered an increase of 145.83% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.18% share, up 90% over November 2022.