The US’s apparel industry registered a 51.6% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 15.83% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 1.2% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 1.98% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s apparel industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.01% in December 2022, registering a 3.87% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.11% share, an increase of 3.26% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.12%, registering a 45.07% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 5.26%, up 55.17% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 1.72% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s apparel industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Walmart posted 213 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 36.42% over the previous month, followed by Amazon with 212 jobs and a 23.26% growth. GoBrands with 56 IT jobs and eBay with 48 jobs, recorded a 229.41% growth and a 380% growth, respectively, while BPS Direct recorded a decline of 10.42% with 43 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.23%, up by 8.19% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.09% share, registered a decline of 14.17% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 15.67% share, down 27.17% over November 2022.