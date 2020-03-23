The ‘Ready’ multi-sport collection uses responsive fabrics and intuitive design

German sportswear firm Adidas has developed what it claims is the most advanced system of responsive apparel shielding athletes from the elements.

Created for both elite and everyday athletes, the 'Ready' multi-sport collection uses responsive fabrics and intuitive design to help athletes perform, whatever the weather, Adidas says.

"With a global increase in outdoor sports and training, Ready enables athletes of all abilities to train without the distraction of competing with the elements," it adds.

Ready apparel uses a smart layering system that allows athletes to build modular sports outfits that address seasonal needs, selecting different pieces that can be worn together without bulking at the seams and which allow for maximum movement, comfort and ventilation.

Ready technology will be put through its paces over the summer when a number of Olympic athletes will be set to wear Heat.Rdy. The technology will be featured in the national kits for Team Great Britain, Team Germany, Team Ethiopia and Team Hungary as well as on the field of play for Adidas athletes and sponsored teams globally.

Designed for multiple forms of movement, Ready combines the latest advancements in Adidas' performance apparel, bringing together design teams across every sports category. From running and training shorts and T-shirts to performance hoodies and jackets, the collection features four technology systems to support athlete performance in intense conditions. These include body mapping technology, which offers precise ventilation zones to keep the body cool when heat rises. Hybrid textiles also feature – Aqua X Yarns draw sweat away, enhancing the body's cooling process.

The first drop of the Heat.Rdy collection was launched on 16 March in Adidas stores worldwide with Cold.Rdy, Wind.Rdy, and Rain.Rdy pieces to launch in autumn/winter 2020.