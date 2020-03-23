Adidas develops responsive apparel for athletes
By Michelle Russell | 23 March 2020
The ‘Ready’ multi-sport collection uses responsive fabrics and intuitive design
German sportswear firm Adidas has developed what it claims is the most advanced system of responsive apparel shielding athletes from the elements.
Created for both elite and everyday athletes, the 'Ready' multi-sport collection uses responsive fabrics and intuitive design to help athletes perform, whatever the weather, Adidas says.
"With a global increase in outdoor sports and training, Ready enables athletes of all abilities to train without the distraction of competing with the elements," it adds.
Ready apparel uses a smart layering system that allows athletes to build modular sports outfits that address seasonal needs, selecting different pieces that can be worn together without bulking at the seams and which allow for maximum movement, comfort and ventilation.
Ready technology will be put through its paces over the summer when a number of Olympic athletes will be set to wear Heat.Rdy. The technology will be featured in the national kits for Team Great Britain, Team Germany, Team Ethiopia and Team Hungary as well as on the field of play for Adidas athletes and sponsored teams globally.
Designed for multiple forms of movement, Ready combines the latest advancements in Adidas' performance apparel, bringing together design teams across every sports category. From running and training shorts and T-shirts to performance hoodies and jackets, the collection features four technology systems to support athlete performance in intense conditions. These include body mapping technology, which offers precise ventilation zones to keep the body cool when heat rises. Hybrid textiles also feature – Aqua X Yarns draw sweat away, enhancing the body's cooling process.
The first drop of the Heat.Rdy collection was launched on 16 March in Adidas stores worldwide with Cold.Rdy, Wind.Rdy, and Rain.Rdy pieces to launch in autumn/winter 2020.
Sectors: Apparel, Technology
Companies: Adidas Group
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
RESEARCH
adidas AG (ADS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
adidas AG (adidas) designs, manufactures and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products....
RESEARCH
Footwear North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2013-2022
The NAFTA Footwear industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descripti...
RESEARCH
Textiles and apparel sustainability update, September 2019
Environmental sustainability is a topic of growing importance within the global fibre, textile and apparel industry, and pressures to focus on environmental sustainability have prompted several compan...
RESEARCH
Fast track: market trends and developments in apparel and accessories at OutDoor by ISPO 2019
The first edition of OutDoor by ISPO—a trade fair for outdoor apparel, accessories and equipment—took place during June 30-July 3, 2019, in Munich, Germany. OutDoor by ISPO is the successor to OutDoor...
Most Popular
Insights
- Coronavirus – How will fashion companies emerge?
- Next fears virus sales hit more than supply issues
- Some untold truths about fast fashion
- Italy's clothing sector grapples Covid-19 fallout
- Re-shoring not solution to sourcing in an epidemic
News
- Timeline – Coronavirus and the apparel industry
- Retail doors closing to limit Covid-19 spread
- M&S cuts clothing orders by GBP100m amid Covid-19
- Founding family bids $930m to privatise Li & Fung
- Brands urged to shield garment workers from virus
Market research
- China: Online Retailing Summary & Forecasts to 2023
- Global Textile Mills
- UK: Clothing & Footwear: Clothing 2019-2024
- Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Retail Sales of Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Specialists in the United States of America: Market Size, Growth and Forecast to 2021
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..