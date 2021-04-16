Adidas unveils first mushroom-leather shoe
By Beth Wright | 16 April 2021
The outer upper, perforated 3 stripes, heel tab overlay and premium branding are made with Mylo
German sporting goods giant Adidas has created the first Stan Smith shoe made with Mylo, a new mushroom-based material that looks and feels like leather.
The new concept is the result of a collaboration launched last year with biotechnology company Bolt Threads. Its Mylo material is made from renewable mycelium, the underground roots of mushrooms that can be grown in less than two weeks using a vertical agriculture technique that increases the yield per square foot. Mylo can take on any colour, finish or emboss, the company says.
It features in the outer upper of the new Stan Smith Mylo, perforated three stripes, heel tab overlay, and premium branding. The midsole of the shoe is made with natural rubber.
"The introduction of Mylo as a new material is a major step forward in our bold ambition to help end plastic waste. As a planet, we must learn to work with nature rather than against it and put all our efforts into finding innovative solutions that are created responsibly with resources that renew at a sustainable pace. Designed in synergy with Earth's ecosystems. And as a brand, we continue to explore the possibilities in material innovation," says Amy Jones Vaterlaus, global head of future at Adidas.
Luxury brand Stella McCartney unveiled its first garments made with Mylo last month.
