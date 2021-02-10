Allied Feather + Down has developed what it claims is the highest fill-power ever achieved in a certified post-consumer recycled down.

RENU:750 is an improvement on the company's RENU:700 down, which was the industry's first Global Recycle Standard (GRS)-certified post-consumer recycled down. It guarantees over 700 fill power, but has limitations on highly technical apparel.

The launch of RENU:750 represents an ultra high-performance material and the pinnacle of Allied's upcycling/recycling programme for use in the most technical and luxury driven products, the company says.

"Down is already an incredibly sustainable ingredient sourced as a by-product of the food industry, but with a recent push toward circularity, recycled down has seen a meteoric return," says Daniel Uretsky, president of Allied Feather + Down.

"The problem with much of the recycled down in the market is that it is difficult to achieve over 700 fill power. With our initial RENU offering, we had to guarantee at least that, but with the quality we are known for and the level of brands relying on Allied insulations, we knew we needed to move beyond the status quo and push the limits of technical performance in recycled material."

Uretsky continues: "Looking closely at new supply chains for post-consumer goods – and by having full control of our processing, which many of the other recycled down suppliers sub-contract – we were able to alter the way this post-consumer material was processed and separated to create this insulation that tests over 750 fill power."

In a limited launch, RENU:750 will be available to consumers by autumn, with just two partner brands: Jones Snowboards in the US; and UK fashion brand Axel Arigato.

Allied initially developed the product with Jeremy Jones, founder of Jones Snowboards, to find a solution that would fit the needs for extreme technical performance, the lowest impact on the planet, and with animal welfare at the forefront.

"For our apparel line, we followed the same procedure as for the snowboards: we do 'blind' field testing," says Jones. "Proto samples are made in different material compositions and then thoroughly field-tested. We test, tweak, repeat until we get it right. We did multiple prototype sampling rounds before we made our choices.

"Not only did the Allied RENU perform the best, and have the highest fill power, but it also eliminates post-consumer down from going to the landfill."

Last month, Allied launched a chemical-free, fast-drying down insulation that is said to retain performance and reduce energy consumption.