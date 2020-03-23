Clothing suppliers selling via online retailer Amazon will see their shipments temporarily blocked as the group makes room in its warehouses for the most-needed items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon says it is stopping sellers from sending "non-essential" items to its US and EU warehouses until 5 April. Instead, it has prioritised five categories of goods it calls essential products: baby products, health and household goods, beauty and personal care, groceries, industrial and scientific, and pet supplies.

A note to sellers reads: "We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result, some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock. With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritising household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfilment centres so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers. For products other than these, we have temporarily disabled shipment creation. We are taking a similar approach with retail vendors.

"We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritise these products for customers."

The outbreak has caused mass disruption to the clothing industry worldwide, causing stores to close and orders to be cancelled.

