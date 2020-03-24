Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas is the latest event in the garment and textile industry calendar to be postponed as a result of the worldwide spread of Covid-19. See below for other exhibitions and conferences that have been forced to change their plans.

Apparel industry events postponed and cancelled

Country Expo NameInformation
BANGLADESH, DhakaBangladesh Denim ExpoPostponed from 6-7 April. New date expected.
BANGLADESH, DhakaBangladesh Fashionology SummitCancelled. No new dates given.
CHINA, BeijingIspo BeijingPostponed to 14-16 January 2021
CHINA, ShanghaiMesse Frankfurt's three textile fairs – Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Yarn Expo Spring, and Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring EditionCancelled 11-13 March. New dates expected
CHINA, ShanghaiChic-China International Fashion FairPostponed from 11-13 March. No new date yet
CHINA, ShanghaiTranoi ShanghaiPostponed to 10-13 October, 2020
CHINA, ShanghaiShanghai Fashion WeekOnline live stream via TMall, 24-30 March 2020
CHINA, ShanghaiMilano Unica ShanghaiPostponed to 23-25 September 2020
DENMARK, CopenhagenCopenhagen Fashion SummitPostponed from 27-28 May to 12-13 October
GERMANY, MunichIspoCancelled 12-15 February. No new date
GERMANY, MunichPerformance Days MunichA decision on whether the show will be postponed or cancelled will be made by the end of March
GERMANY, BerlinAsia Apparel Expo Postponed to 23-25 June 2020
GERMANY, BerlinPanorama BerlinCancelled. Next edition: TBA
GERMANY, DusseldorfForum TextilWirtschaft 2020Postponed to 28-29 October 2020
HONG KONGKingpins Hong KongPostponed from 13-14 May 2020 to May 2021
HONG KONGAPLF Leather, Materials+, Fashion AccessPostponed from 31 March to 2 April 2020. Awaiting new dates
HONG KONG Fashion AccessPostponed to 1-3 June 2020
INDIA, MumbaiGartex Texprocess IndiaPostponed from 19-21 March. New date expected in coming weeks
ITALY, MilanFilo International Yarns ExhibitionCancelled 27-29 February. No new date.
ITALY, RomeWorld Retail CongressPostponed to 28-30 October 2020
JAPAN, TokyoDenimsandjeansPostponed from 4-5 March to 29-30 September
JAPAN, TokyoProject TokyoPostponed to 17-18 September 2020
NETHERLANDS, AmsterdamKingpins AmsterdamCancelled 22-23 April. Replaced by Kingpins24 online event on same dates
NETHERLANDS, AmsterdamModefabriekPostponed to 2021
PORTUGAL, LisbonGlobal Cotton Sustainability ConferencePostponed to 2-4 March 2021
SPAIN, MadridSportswear ProPostponed to 6-8 October 2020
UK, London Make it British Live!Cancelled 17-18 March. Virtual event now planned
US, AtlantaTechtextil North America and Texprocess AmericasPostponed from 12-14 May to 15-17 December 2020
US, Las VegasShoptalkPostponed from 21-24 March to 14-17 September
US, New YorkPremière Vision Designs New YorkCancelled. Next edition TBA.