Apparel events postponed and cancelled by coronavirus – Update
By Michelle Russell | 24 March 2020
Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas is the latest event in the garment and textile industry calendar to be postponed as a result of the worldwide spread of Covid-19. See below for other exhibitions and conferences that have been forced to change their plans.
Apparel industry events postponed and cancelled
|Country
|Expo Name
|Information
|BANGLADESH, Dhaka
|Bangladesh Denim Expo
|Postponed from 6-7 April. New date expected.
|BANGLADESH, Dhaka
|Bangladesh Fashionology Summit
|Cancelled. No new dates given.
|CHINA, Beijing
|Ispo Beijing
|Postponed to 14-16 January 2021
|CHINA, Shanghai
|Messe Frankfurt's three textile fairs – Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Yarn Expo Spring, and Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition
|Cancelled 11-13 March. New dates expected
|CHINA, Shanghai
|Chic-China International Fashion Fair
|Postponed from 11-13 March. No new date yet
|CHINA, Shanghai
|Tranoi Shanghai
|Postponed to 10-13 October, 2020
|CHINA, Shanghai
|Shanghai Fashion Week
|Online live stream via TMall, 24-30 March 2020
|CHINA, Shanghai
|Milano Unica Shanghai
|Postponed to 23-25 September 2020
|DENMARK, Copenhagen
|Copenhagen Fashion Summit
|Postponed from 27-28 May to 12-13 October
|GERMANY, Munich
|Ispo
|Cancelled 12-15 February. No new date
|GERMANY, Munich
|Performance Days Munich
|A decision on whether the show will be postponed or cancelled will be made by the end of March
|GERMANY, Berlin
|Asia Apparel Expo
|Postponed to 23-25 June 2020
|GERMANY, Berlin
|Panorama Berlin
|Cancelled. Next edition: TBA
|GERMANY, Dusseldorf
|Forum TextilWirtschaft 2020
|Postponed to 28-29 October 2020
|HONG KONG
|Kingpins Hong Kong
|Postponed from 13-14 May 2020 to May 2021
|HONG KONG
|APLF Leather, Materials+, Fashion Access
|Postponed from 31 March to 2 April 2020. Awaiting new dates
|HONG KONG
|Fashion Access
|Postponed to 1-3 June 2020
|INDIA, Mumbai
|Gartex Texprocess India
|Postponed from 19-21 March. New date expected in coming weeks
|ITALY, Milan
|Filo International Yarns Exhibition
|Cancelled 27-29 February. No new date.
|ITALY, Rome
|World Retail Congress
|Postponed to 28-30 October 2020
|JAPAN, Tokyo
|Denimsandjeans
|Postponed from 4-5 March to 29-30 September
|JAPAN, Tokyo
|Project Tokyo
|Postponed to 17-18 September 2020
|NETHERLANDS, Amsterdam
|Kingpins Amsterdam
|Cancelled 22-23 April. Replaced by Kingpins24 online event on same dates
|NETHERLANDS, Amsterdam
|Modefabriek
|Postponed to 2021
|PORTUGAL, Lisbon
|Global Cotton Sustainability Conference
|Postponed to 2-4 March 2021
|SPAIN, Madrid
|Sportswear Pro
|Postponed to 6-8 October 2020
|UK, London
|Make it British Live!
|Cancelled 17-18 March. Virtual event now planned
|US, Atlanta
|Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas
|Postponed from 12-14 May to 15-17 December 2020
|US, Las Vegas
|Shoptalk
|Postponed from 21-24 March to 14-17 September
|US, New York
|Première Vision Designs New York
|Cancelled. Next edition TBA.
Sectors: Apparel, Fibres & fabrics
