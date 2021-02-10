Pakistani denim manufacturer Artistic Milliners has joined the Apparel Impact Roundtable (AIR), an advisory group of Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), in a move that will see the company help adapt clean supply chain practices for the industry.

The Aii is represented by brands, retailers and manufacturers, who help drive and engage the group's strategic programming. The collaboration will allow Aii and Artistic Milliners to work together on strategic initiatives related to cleaning up the supply chain.

"Artistic Milliners has been a long-time leader in producing sustainable products," says Lewis Perkins, president, Aii. "I have known this team for many years and have worked with them on sustainability initiatives in the past. Joining the Roundtable demonstrates Artistic Milliners' ongoing commitment to excellence by furthering their dedication to positive impact through scaling proven solutions."

Murtaza Ahmed, managing director at Artistic Milliners, adds: "This decade is all about people and the planet. We are thrilled to join Apparel Impact Roundtable to help drive the strategic scale and implementation of sustainable initiatives. Our common goal is to advocate for a green supply chain and work together to foster an inclusive ecosystem contributing to climate positive actions and social fairness."

Artistic Milliners says it is the first and only company from Pakistan to sign up for UN Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees Celsius. The company has committed to reach net zero emission no later than 2025 and is working on a climate strategy in line with the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

Last month, Artistic Milliners acquired a denim factory in California to provide new near-shoring capacity for its customers, and plans to invest in the facility to grow the business into a design and production hub.