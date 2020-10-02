Asda returns to UK ownership as Walmart agrees GBP6.8bn sale
US retail giant Walmart is to sell its UK supermarket chain Asda to the Issa brothers, founders and co-CEOs of EG Group, a global convenience and forecourts retailer, and private equity firm TDR Capital for GBP6.8bn (US$8.8bn).
