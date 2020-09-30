The Impact Receipt shares the CO2, energy and water consumption of the garments

Swedish fashion label Asket is preparing to launch an Impact Receipt on its garments that shares with consumers the CO2, energy and water consumption of the items, breaking down their true environmental cost.

In the initial stages, Asket's top selling garments, the T-shirt, The Oxford Shirt, The Chino and all Merino knitwear, will be included. For each of the items, a transparency module is available on Asket's website with a full breakdown.

It follows the launch of Asket's Full Traceability Standard in 2018, which traces the garments' supply chain from raw material to final garment.

"The fashion industry is one of the most resource intensive industries on the planet and right now we don't put a price on the environment," says August Bard-Bringéus, Asket co-founder. "By launching The Impact Receipt we want to show the true cost of a garment's production and encourage not only ourselves but also our customers, and the industry as a whole, to think about the environmental debt we're creating.

"We need to understand that we can't shop our way out of the problem, no matter how enticing a brand's messaging is - we must acknowledge our impact, shop less and wear our garments longer."

The launch follows a two year Life Cycle Assessment with RISE (Research Institute of Sweden) to calculate the impact of every garment in Asket's permanent collection. It will show the amount of CO2 emitted, the amount water required, and energy consumed for the garments' creation.

Asket states the Receipt is more than just a disclosure of information; it represents an agreement: The start-up is asking customers to acknowledge the impact of their purchasing decision and encouraging them to maximise the use of their garments - rather than displacing them with new ones.

In numbers: consumption is growing by double digits every year, but the share of garments made of re-used resources remains less than 1%, according to Asket. In a time of greenwashing and misinformation, Asket believes that communicating the hard truth about the impact we have, rather than using consumption-enticing "green messaging", is the only way to actually change behaviour.

"The Impact Receipt is the final piece of our total balance sheet: Price, Origin, Impact," says Bringéus, "A real understanding of what goes into making our clothing, is fundamental in being able to appreciate the impact of our choices, buying less and keeping our clothing longer. Without a reducing consumption, no amount of sustainable initiatives will make a dent."

Ultimately, the brand says it wants people to realise that the single best thing an individual can do for the environment is to buy less, buy better and use what they do own for longer.

Information on the whole collection is expected to be complete and available by mid-2021.

A spokesperson for Asket says work will continue with RISE to uncover the CO2, water and energy use for all 35 garments in the permanent collection. But as customers buy a mix of garments, a full itemised receipt will not be available just yet. Once the entire collection's impact has been calculated, consumers will receive a digital impact receipt with their purchase.