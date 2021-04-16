Asos rolls out apparel recycling scheme for UK charities
By Beth Wright | 16 April 2021
DPD will collect the consignment at the same time as making the Asos delivery
UK online fashion retailer Asos has launched a new initiative that will collect unwanted clothing from consumers' doorsteps and deliver it free of charge to one of five leading UK charities.
Launched in partnership with delivery company DPD, the ReLove service allows shoppers to donate clothing to Scope, Marie Curie, British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, or The Children's Society.
Customers expecting a DPD delivery from Asos will be able to use the YourDPD app to select a collection at the same time, and will be encouraged to re-use DPD or Asos packaging.
The driver will check the packaging and take it back to the depot, where DPD will label it and deliver it to the selected charity, which can then sell it to raise money for their cause.
"Our focus has always been on providing our customers with an outstanding retail experience, and a key element of that is giving them opportunities to shop with us more responsibly. We know that our customers are very active in donating their pre-loved clothing and that they see it as a great way of keeping products in use and out of landfill, so partnering with DPD on the ReLoveinitiative is a natural fit for us," says Patrik Silén, chief strategy officer at Asos.
Olly Craughan, DPD's head of CSR, adds the initiative "is another way for us to help cut carbon emissions, reduce waste and raise money for charities at the same time. It is also great to team up with Asos on another really smart solution for their customers. We're already delivering to these addresses, so it means one less trip and less miles travelled overall."
Asos recently saw its first-half profit soar thanks to an increase in new shoppers during the pandemic, but the company remains cautious about the remainder of the year.
Sectors: Apparel, Retail, Social & environmental responsibility
Companies: ASOS Plc
