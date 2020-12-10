Bangladesh is appealing for investment in light engineering as it looks to move its garment sector into value-added production through reskilling its labour force.

Addressing a session on light engineering at the Bangladesh-Netherlands Investment Summit 2020 this week, Dr Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers Exporters Association (BGMEA), said the readymade garment (RMG) and textile sector of Bangladesh needs capital machinery along with spare parts which are currently being imported.

Machinery worth around US$1.6bn was imported in fiscal 2018-19 for the top 27 items.

Huq also called for Dutch collaboration in research design, and backward linkage in man-made fibre based textile and recycling.

"We see immediate interest in our sector to link with anybody who is interested in foreign direct investment (FDI). So, any kind of joint ventures, even FDI would be more than welcomed because light engineering is the way to go forward. It also relates very well to labour force because with the next threat of the fourth industrial revolution we also need to reskill our labour force because we want to go into value-added production. So, we need to move to that direction."

The European Union (EU) and Germany announced plans today (10 December) to issue a EUR113m (US$136.6m) grant to the government of Bangladesh to help safeguard the livelihoods of vulnerable workers in the country's garment and leather export-oriented industries.