Boohoo Group has upped its full-year guidance on the back of a double-digit hike in both earnings and revenue for the first half, which came despite the launch of an independent review into its UK supply chain during the period.

In the six months ended 31 August, pre-tax profit surged 51% to reach GBP68.1m (US$87.4m) from GBP45.2m in the prior year, boosted by a low returns rate. Gross margin at 55% was up 70 basis points from 54.3% last time.

Group revenue increased by 45% on the first half of the previous year to GBP816.5m, with strong growth across all geographic segments and brands.

The group's largest market continues to be the UK, accounting for 53% of group revenues. Growth of 37% was strong across all brands.

Performance in the Rest of Europe was deemed "pleasing", despite the disruption to distribution caused by the restriction of movement, which impacted on carriers in a number of countries. Revenue growth of 41% to GBP123.7m was good across all brands and all major countries, with exceptional growth rates from boohooMAN and NastyGal, particularly in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, growth in the US has been especially strong as the brands' momentum builds and market share increases. Group revenue increased by 83%. Rest of world growth, meanwhile, was 17%.

Overall, Boohoo said new customer acquisition was significant in the first quarter as consumers migrated to the safety of online shopping during lockdown. This has since trended towards more normal but strong levels in the second quarter as lockdowns were eased.

It added customer return rates across all geographic regions have been lower than in the pre-pandemic period, although it noted they are increasing and are expected to return gradually to normal levels in the second half.

Boohoo noted Miss Pap, Karen Millen and Coast, which it acquired in the previous financial year, are growing well, while its newly-acquired Oasis and Warehouse brands started to trade on new websites from late July. The group also acquired the remaining 34% minority interest in its PrettyLittleThing brand in May.

CEO John Lyttle said the business, along with many others, has faced "some of its most challenging times" in recent months.

The group launched an independent review into its UK supply chain earlier this year after media reports surfaced in July that one of its Leicester-based supplier factories was paying staff just GBP3.50 (US$4.38) an hour to work in unsafe conditions and in breach of UK coronavirus lockdowns.

The review identified "many failings" but determined the online fast fashion retailer's business model is not founded on exploiting workers in Leicester. As a result of the findings, which were published last week, Boohoo Group has pledged to strengthen its sourcing team and work more closely with suppliers.

"There are many challenges still ahead due to uncertainties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but despite these challenges there are many positives from our activities in the first half," Lyttle added in today's (30 September) earnings statement.

"The group has continued to gain market share in all key markets and we remain optimistic about the group's prospects with the belief that it is well-positioned to continue making progress towards leading the fashion e-commerce market globally."

Looking ahead, group revenue growth for the year to 28 February 2021 is expected to be 28% to 32%, up from about 25% as previously guided, with adjusted EBITDA margin for the year at around 10%, up from previous guidance of 9.5-10%.

Boohoo said it has made a good start to the second half of the year, with momentum continuing into September.

Its medium term guidance for 25% sales growth per annum and a 10% adjusted EBITDA margin remains unchanged.

No fallout from consumers

Greg Lawless, analyst at Shore Capital, notes: "There has been no slowdown in the growth rate between Q1 and Q2, so no fallout from consumers on the work practices expose in Leicester.

"We continue to see potential pressure on gross margins and rising central costs following the company's admission that it needs to change its approach to the Leicester textile industry. We look for further clarity on potential wider investigations by other authorities before giving the company a clean bill of health."

Meanwhile, Emily Salter, retail analyst at data and analytics company GlobalData, notes the group has emerged from the first wave of Covid-19 and resulting economic uncertainty unscathed, with sales growth accelerating versus last year as its flexible marketing and product proposition allowed its key brands to adapt well to the crisis and subsequent shift of sales online.

"This morning the group increased its full year revenue growth guidance to 23-32% (previous guidance of c25%), and adjusted EBITDA margin of c10%, up from 9.5-10%, proving the resilience of the brands during this period. The USA experienced the strongest growth to reach almost half of UK sales, driven by PrettyLittleThing and boohooMAN. The group is wise to focus on international markets to grow sales as its key brands start to mature in the UK."

Salter adds unusually, the group has not split out performance by its key brands, but boohoo.com and PrettyLittleThing will have continued to drive the group's sales growth as they were able to meet demand for more popular categories during lockdown such as loungewear and athleisure, as well as promoting outfits for social events after the easing of restrictions.

"These brands will still be hit by dampened demand for festive partywear and a reduced need among students to buy clothes for going out, but newer acquisitions Karen Millen and Coast will suffer the most from the impacts of Covid-19 on social events during the festive season, as well as consumers yet again being encouraged to work from home, due to their focus on occasionwear and formalwear."

She notes the results of the independent review into the group's Leicester supply chain were released last week, leading to some fairly damning press coverage but a boost to its share price.

"The Boohoo Group's subsequent action plan is focused on rapidly improving its supplier compliance function and corporate governance, and it is confident it can still deliver its test and repeat model and infamous low prices while improving working conditions and pay. Whether it can do so is paramount as this model and price proposition are key to the group's success, and in times of economic uncertainty, many consumers will place greater importance on affordability rather than ethics.''