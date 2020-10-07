British MPs to launch fresh probe into UK fashion sector
The UK Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has announced plans to follow up on its 2018 inquiry into the state of the British fashion industry due to what it says are continued concerns around the environmental impact of the sector and working conditions in UK garment factories.
