Burberry pilot to donate leftover fabric to fashion students
By Beth Wright | 9 December 2020
Burberry aims to roll the initiative out as an industry-wide programme following the pilot
British luxury clothing and accessories brand Burberry has launched a new pilot programme to donate leftover fabrics to fashion students most in need across the UK as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting creative communities.
ReBurberry Fabric has been developed in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC) which, through its Institute of Positive Fashion and Colleges Council, will oversee the logistics of the fabric donations, with shipments going to students throughout the UK. Together, Burberry and the BFC are creating a process whereby logistics for donations will be centralised, facilitating access to materials.
Following the pilot, the initiative aims to be rolled out as an industry-wide programme, providing a blueprint for other brands and colleges to work together to provide practical support to future talent.
"Providing resources for these communities in a sustainable way will enable them to bring their creativity to life, and continue through their programmes with the tools they need. We look forward to seeing how donations can positively impact these academic institutions and students, and hope this is the beginning of a wider industry initiative to support these communities, now and in the future," says Pam Batty, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry.
The brand recently revealed it is using a new software that merges gaming technology and design to significantly speed up and simplify the process of placing prints onto garments.
