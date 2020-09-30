Calik Denim sets ambitious sustainability targets for 2025
By Hannah Abdulla | 30 September 2020
Turkish denim mill Calik Denim has set ambitious sustainability targets for 2025 after cutting its water intensity per product by 11% and its carbon emissions during the 2018-19 period.
The data was revealed in the firm's latest sustainability report, which describes the company's performance between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2019.
The company's sustainability strategy 'Passion for Denim, Passion for Life' is built upon three main pillars: leading innovative products, creating a positive impact for/with stakeholders, and reducing impact on the environment. Under each pillar, Calik Denim focuses on relevant material issues. Under the first pillar, it focuses on R&D, product quality and safety, and sustainable raw material procurement. Under the second, relevant pillars are local social and economic development, occupational health and safety, human rights and thought leadership. The third pillar includes climate change and energy, water stewardship and chemicals management.
Among Calik Denim's key achievements were a rise in the percentage of organic cotton within the entire amount of cotton procured. The figure increased from 2% in 2018 to 7% in 2019. The percentage of BCI, organic and recycled cotton within the entire amount of cotton used in production reached approximately 28% in 2019.
Meanwhile, as of 2019, Calik Denim has reached a 2% reduction in waste generation. In 2019, 100% of the hazardous waste generated during production was recycled. The company recycled 18% of non-hazardous waste and sent the remaining waste to landfills.
The group has also set out its 2025 targets, which focus on environmental sustainability, sustainable raw material procurement, innovation and thought leadership, internal and external stakeholder rights.
"We believe that contributing to SDGs and being a part of the big picture is the direction that all companies must turn towards," says CEO Fatih Dogan.
Notably, by 2025, Calik Denim aims to:
- Reduce carbon emissions per unit production by 20%
- Increase power generated from renewable sources by 100% compared to 2018.
- Reduce water consumption per unit of production by 30%
- Reduce waste from production processes by 30%
- Increase the use of organic, BCI and recycled cotton to 60%
