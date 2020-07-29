Canada Goose advances footwear foray with Meek hire
By Hannah Abdulla | 29 July 2020
Canada Goose has appointed former Nike and Sperry executive Adam Meek to the newly-created role of general manager of footwear and accessories as part of its foray into the footwear segment.
Meek will lead the ongoing development and execution of the company's global footwear strategy, as well as oversee the brand's accessories collection.
With more than 20 years of global footwear experience, Meek has previously held leadership positions with brands including Sperry, Nike and Lacoste Footwear. Most recently he served as senior vice president of product at Sperry-Wolverine Worldwide. Prior to that, he led Nike Sportswear's footwear merchandising function for Western Europe and served as global head of category and merchandising for Lacoste Footwear.
"Now, with all of the pillars in place and our strategy crystallised, we've never been closer to bringing our long-term vision for footwear to life," said Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose. "Bringing Adam on board is a key part of making Canada Goose footwear a reality, which we are committed to executing in the right way, at the right time."
Meek added: "My career in the global apparel and footwear industry has taken me to Europe and North America, and I've witnessed first-hand the incredible global strength of the Canada Goose brand. It's a rare opportunity to be able to join a company with such a rich history that still has so much opportunity ahead. As a brand that's synonymous with authenticity and whose function-first products are developed with purpose, I believe Canada Goose has an incredible opportunity in footwear."
Meek will report to Woody Blackford, EVP, product, who joined the company in November 2019 to lead the global product strategy as the company continues to focus on category expansion and innovation.
