Carter's rolls out recycling scheme for kidswear
By Beth Wright | 15 April 2021
US baby clothes retailer Carter's has launched a new recycling programme to tackle the volume of children's clothing going to landfill in an initiative it claims is the first of its kind.
Announced yesterday (13 April), Kidcycle will recycle baby and children's clothing nationwide through international recycling leader, TerraCycle.
All spring long, the programme will accept any brand's baby and children's clothing excluding shoes and accessories. Once collected, the clothing is separated by fabric type, shredded, and recycled into materials for another use, such as home insulation and stuffing in workout equipment and furniture.
Those looking to recycle clothes under the scheme must sign up for a TerraCycle account online where they can print a free shipping label. Once the box of clothes is sealed and the label is attached, it can be dropped off at the nearest shipping location.
After packages are received at TerraCycle, members of Carters' Rewarding Moments loyalty scheme will earn points.
"Kidcycle is an important step toward circularity, which will help reduce the volume of children's clothing going to landfills and find additional uses for the recycled materials," says Antonio Robinson, SVP corporate social responsibility.
TerraCycle CEO and founder, Tom Szaky, adds: "Children's clothing, especially baby clothes, hold so many memories for parents. It can be difficult to let go of such sentimental items. Through their recycling programme, Carter's is providing parents with a sustainable option to part with their children's clothes that can no longer be passed on or donated."
