CEO and founder of Global Fashion Agenda to step down
By Beth Wright | 9 December 2020
Global Fashion Agenda CEO Eva Kruse is to step down from her role next year after leading the forum for 15 years.
Kruse will step down at the end of February to pursue new career opportunities with material science company Pangaia.
Global Fashion Agenda is a thought-leadership and advocacy forum on sustainability in fashion. It organises the annual Copenhagen Fashion Summit and the annual Pulse of the Fashion Industry report. It also collaborates with a group of strategic partners including Asos, Bestseller, H&M Group, Kering, Li & Fung, Nike, PVH Corp, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and Target on setting a common agenda for focused industry efforts on sustainability in fashion.
"Eva has shaped Global Fashion Agenda from an idea around sustainable fashion and a conference into a professionally managed foundation and global thought leader for the fashion industry to achieve sustainability," said chairman Niels Eskildsen. "She has also built a strong management team that will carry forward the foundation in partnership with a new CEO."
Kruse, who will join the forum's board of directors, added: "Clearly it has not been an easy decision to leave my life's work with Global Fashion Agenda...However, time has come for me to seek new challenges and opportunities."
She said joining Pangaia will allow her to "combine my passion for creating impact with both material science and product design."
Global Fashion Agenda's nomination committee is currently conducting a systematic search process for a new CEO. In the meantime, the foundation will be jointly led by Eskildsen and COO Travis Peoples.
The forum is currently spearheading a new partnership aimed at tackling textile waste in Bangladesh's garment industry that launched last week.
