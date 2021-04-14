China's garment output up nearly 40% in Jan-Feb
By Michelle Russell | 14 April 2021
China’s apparel industry showed a recovery trend during January to February, with production and efficiency “rebounding significantly”
China saw a jump in its garment industry output in the first two months of the year, new figures show, with revenues for enterprises also increasing.
Data from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology show the country's garment manufacturers produced 3.4bn pieces in January to February this year, representing a year-on-year increase of 38.4%.
The cumulative operating income of 12,438 major garment firms surveyed by the Ministry over the two months amounted to CNY179.2bn (US$27.4bn), rising 21.4% on last year.
China's total retail sales of consumer goods totalled CNY6.97bn, a year-on-year increase of 33.8%, while online clothing sales jumped 44.3%. The country's garment and garment accessories exports totalled U$24.1bn, an increase of 50% on last year.
The Ministry said China's apparel industry showed a recovery growth trend during January to February, with production and efficiency "rebounding significantly", and domestic sales and exports achieving rapid growth. However, they are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.
Sectors: Apparel, Manufacturing, Trade
