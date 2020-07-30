Clean wastewater pilot shows scaling-up potential
By Beth Wright | 30 July 2020
The pilot provided an opportunity to test SeaChange’s technology in multiple different waste streams
A pilot project to assess the feasibility of a new wastewater treatment system at scale is said to have provided encouraging results for future implementation of the technology in the apparel supply chain.
Conducted by global sustainable fashion innovation platform Fashion for Good – with support from Arvind Limited, Bestseller, C&A and PVH Corp – the pilot is part of a wider bid to seek cost-effective solutions for sustainable wastewater treatment.
It assessed a new system developed by start-up SeaChange Technologies, which is a participant in Fashion for Good's Scaling Programme.
The firm has developed an innovative mechanical system, dubbed the 'Starling', where wastewater or sludge is heated, pressurised and injected as an aerosol into a cyclonic separator. This single-step process draws out unwanted materials, microplastics and other non-biodegradable components from the water.
Due to the heat and presence of oxygen in the air, these organic compounds then undergo thermal oxidisation causing them to degrade to CO2. This is done by generating near-critical water conditions, where about 5-10% of the water mass becomes ionised. When water ionises, it creates free radicals that can destroy most organic material. By using heat from the organic oxidation process, energy use in maintaining this near-critical environment is incredibly efficient, using only about 60% of what would otherwise be required for water vapourisation.
The process enables treatment of wastewater while eliminating the production of sludge and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions; the CO2 generated is said to be a small fraction of the greenhouse gasses generated by conventional processes.
"SeaChange has made substantial progress in just over two years as a Scaling Programme participant, culminating in this pilot, which provides them the momentum needed to further scale their technology," says Katrin Ley, managing director of Fashion for Good.
A conventional wastewater treatment process is very complex, involving multiple different steps, cleaning the wastewater further with each technique. SeaChange's technology is able to plug into several existing points of the conventional system.
The three-month pilot was conducted at Arvind Limited's Effluent Treatment Plant near Gujarat, India – one the world's largest textile manufacturing operations.
The technology was tested in multiple different waste streams including sludge, dyeing concentrates and combined effluent, reverse osmosis reject and mother liquor.
Reverse osmosis is a process by which a solvent passes through a porous membrane in the direction opposite to that for natural osmosis when subjected to a hydrostatic pressure greater than the osmotic pressure. While mother liquor is the liquid concentrate that is left after crystallisation or other similar water treatment processes. It is generally a very high concentration waste product.
A typical dyehouse generates one to three tonnes of sludge per day from wastewater treatment, costing more than US$200,000 annually for its disposal and generating over 5,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases a year, according to Fashion for Good.
"Across thousands of suppliers and/or dyehouses, these costs are tremendous and only increasing as options for its safe disposal become more limited under public pressure to improve sustainability. Implementing the SeaChange system into their treatment facility will effectively eliminate such costs as well as the associated environmental impacts."
In the coming year, SeaChange will be pursuing funding and strategic partnerships in order to implement the commercial application of its system on a wide scale.
Sectors: Apparel, Manufacturing, Social & environmental responsibility, Technology
Companies: C&A, PVH Corporation
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
RESEARCH
UK Online Retailing, 2019-2024
The UK Online Retailing 2019-2024 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the online channel in the UK, the main trends and hot issues, major players and consumer shopping behaviour. It al...
RESEARCH
Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing Global Industry Guide 2014-2023
Global Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile...
RESEARCH
Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Levi Strauss & Co (Levi Strauss) is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures, markets and sells jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children. The company’s product range ...
NEWS
Open Apparel Registry launches PPE manufacturing map
The Open Apparel Registry (OAR), a global map of garment factories funded by the Laudes Foundation, has developed a map to track facilities manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE)....
RESEARCH
Levi Strauss & Co. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
Levi Strauss & Co. (Levi Strauss) is one of the world's largest apparel companies....
Most Popular
Insights
- Next bouncing back after feeling force of Covid-19
- Tackling GHG emissions in fashion supply chains
- Safety concerns drive antiviral fabric development
- Ascena files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
- Consumers can see through sweeping green claims
News
- US Q2 in brief – Crocs, Steve Madden, Rocky Brands
- VF Corp to open first multi-brand retail store
- Nike shelves plans for Arizona facility
- Nike backs new net zero global initiative
- Apparel significantly impacting biodiversity loss
Market research
- COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Changes in Product Choices - COVID-19 Consumer Survey Insights - Week 5
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..