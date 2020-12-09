CLO 3D garment design software integrates with FlexPLM
By Leonie Barrie | 9 December 2020
Users of the CLO Virtual Fashion 3D garment simulation technology and PTC's FlexPLM platform are now able to share product information directly between the two solutions, helping to speed the end-to-end digital workflow.
Through a new partnership, the two companies provide brands and designers with a unified solution to access product information such as colour, trims, and material libraries from FlexPLM – all from within the CLO software via the CLO-Vise Plugin. In addition, 3D products can now be uploaded directly to FlexPLM from CLO.
This integration will help apparel brands to reduce time, development costs, and material consumption, they say, facilitating a more sustainable and efficient product development process by increasing designer productivity and enhancing the entire digital workflow.
"Retail is experiencing unprecedented disruption. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to e-commerce, speed to market has become even more critical, and supply chains are facing additional complexities," says Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC's Retail Business Unit. "3D design is such a vital tool for brands and retailers who need to design and develop products faster, efficiently, and more cost-effectively than ever before, in order to meet the demands of today's digital consumer."
Alex Kim, API product manager at CLO Virtual Fashion and lead of the CLO-Vise Integration project, adds: "CLO-Vise will bridge the gap between CLO and PLM solutions for a seamless experience in data changes thereby shortening the time-to-market with digital product creation."
Sectors: Manufacturing, Sourcing, Technology
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Arcadia collapse – What went wrong?
- Demand for biomaterials far exceeding supply
- 10 trends set to shape the fashion sector in 2021
- Turkish denim major Mavi doubles down on growth
- US apparel imports from China rebound in October
News
- VF Corp opens first multi-brand retail store
- Gap advances on goal of 100% sustainable cotton
- Circular fashion could be US$5trn opportunity
- JCPenney exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- HKRITA, H&M Foundation further sustainability work
Market research
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Fabric Development Inc - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- COVID-19 Impact on ASOS Plc and its future prospects
- Womenswear in Hong Kong - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..