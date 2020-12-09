Users of the CLO Virtual Fashion 3D garment simulation technology and PTC's FlexPLM platform are now able to share product information directly between the two solutions, helping to speed the end-to-end digital workflow.

Through a new partnership, the two companies provide brands and designers with a unified solution to access product information such as colour, trims, and material libraries from FlexPLM – all from within the CLO software via the CLO-Vise Plugin. In addition, 3D products can now be uploaded directly to FlexPLM from CLO.

This integration will help apparel brands to reduce time, development costs, and material consumption, they say, facilitating a more sustainable and efficient product development process by increasing designer productivity and enhancing the entire digital workflow.

"Retail is experiencing unprecedented disruption. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to e-commerce, speed to market has become even more critical, and supply chains are facing additional complexities," says Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC's Retail Business Unit. "3D design is such a vital tool for brands and retailers who need to design and develop products faster, efficiently, and more cost-effectively than ever before, in order to meet the demands of today's digital consumer."

Alex Kim, API product manager at CLO Virtual Fashion and lead of the CLO-Vise Integration project, adds: "CLO-Vise will bridge the gap between CLO and PLM solutions for a seamless experience in data changes thereby shortening the time-to-market with digital product creation."