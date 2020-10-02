Interlinings are being made available as digital assets for what is thought to be the first time under a new partnership between French interlinings specialist Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies and 3D garment simulation specialist CLO Virtual Fashion.

Interlinings are technical fabrics used to help garments retain their shape and structure and, under the new collaboration, will be available as digitised assets on CLO's platform, enabling fashion and apparel designers to add the interlinings directly into their 3D virtual designs.

Chargeurs' products are the only interlinings that will be available, and their addition by CLO will allow designers to digitally iterate complete designs in real time, ultimately creating more accurate virtual garments.

"Designers will now be able to easily pull in our digitised interlinings to complete their visual creations and ensure true and proper fit on-screen in CLO's 3D design programme," says Angela Chan, managing director and president of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies. "In the past, designers had no ability to access digitised interlinings, so they could only make a best guess as to how a garment would truly fit, drape and look."

The move will also provide sustainability benefits, including reducing waste and resource usage by eliminating the need to create and ship physical samples back and forth among product development and manufacturing teams that are typically located in different regions across the globe.

"By adding Chargeurs' interlining products to our platform as digital assets, we will help apparel design companies shorten their lead times by making the design process more efficient and comprehensive, eliminating miscommunication and guesswork, and reducing waste and energy usage associated with physical sample making and shipping," adds Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion.