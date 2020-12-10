Cone Denim makes strides on 80% sustainable cotton goal
By Beth Wright | 10 December 2020
As a Trust Protocol member, Cone Denim will be sourcing from participating growers and helping to drive continuous improvement among six key elements of sustainability
US-based Cone Denim has become one of the first denim partners to the US Cotton Trust Protocol in a move that aligns with its commitment to source 80% verifiably sustainable cotton by 2025.
The Trust Protocol opened for membership in October and provides brands and retailers with verified data on the sustainability practices used on US cotton farms. Member brands have access to aggregate year-over-year data in six key areas: water use; greenhouse gas emissions; energy use; soil carbon, soil loss, and land-use efficiency.
Cone Denim's membership furthers its commitment to sustainability and transparency with continued investment in a verifiable supply chain and will see it source from participating growers while helping to drive continuous improvement among the six key elements of sustainability.
"As a leader in the global denim supply chain we are more committed than ever to promoting greater transparency and offering assurance to our customers and brands that Cone Denim fabrics are made with the greatest of integrity starting with cotton that is sustainably grown with lower environmental impact and greater social responsibility," says Cone Denim president Steve Maggard.
"The values and accountability of the US Cotton Trust Protocol align with and complement Cone Denim's ongoing sustainability initiatives including our pledge to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and commitment to source 80% verifiably sustainable cotton by 2025.
"Cone has used more than 261m pounds of US-grown cotton over the last five years across our global manufacturing platform. The US remains a key supply source for our cotton and the efforts and leadership of the Trust Protocol further increase the importance of cotton from this region in our journey as a responsible manufacturer and supply partner."
Cone recently partnered with supply chain traceability specialist Oritain in a move it claims makes it the first denim mill globally to provide forensic verification of cotton traceability.
just-style recently spoke with Dr Gary Adams, president of the US Cotton Trust Protocol (CTP) about how the initiative is ramping up to help brands and retailers better track the environmental impact of the cotton entering their supply chains: Setting a standard for more sustainably grown cotton.
