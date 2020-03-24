Coronavirus changing consumer shopping behaviour
By Michelle Russell | 24 March 2020
The coronavirus pandemic is changing shopping habits in the US – with almost half of respondents to a new survey suggesting these changes likely to be permanent after the outbreak ends.
Shopping centres are the third most avoided type of location due to coronavirus – but are expected to jump to firsts if the outbreak worsens – according to a survey by Coresight Research.
Its research into consumer concerns, views and behaviour changes in light of the steadily worsening coronavirus outbreak took place over a two-day period from 17-18 March. It found 84.5% of respondents avoided public areas or travel, up from just 27.5% one month earlier.
Shopping centres/malls are the third most avoided. Shops in general are significantly less avoided, reflecting that malls are weighted towards discretionary retail and that non-discretionary stores such as grocery stores and drugstores tend to be in off-mall locations.
A total of 79% of respondents are somewhat or extremely concerned about the coronavirus, the survey shows, with 4.2% saying they had already lost their job because of the outbreak, and a further 12.7% worried they would lose their job.
Almost half (47.4%) of respondents expect to retain changed behaviours after the outbreak ends.
However, a much more widespread worry was losing part of their income, such as through reduced hours – with one-third concerned about this. The extent of these worries underscores the economic retrenchment we could see from shoppers cutting spending out of fear, Coresight says.
