37% of online British fashion consumers stated they would not make an online purchase from a fashion company if they discovered its packaging wasn't eco-friendly

A new survey has found 45% of online British fashion shoppers have become more eco-conscious when buying the latest fashion online since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conducted by global packaging specialist Smurfit Kappa, the study found the Covid-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for greater sustainability, with British consumers in particular making conscious choices when it comes to online fashion purchases.

The research found over a third (37%) of online British fashion consumers would not make an online purchase from a fashion company if they discovered its packaging wasn't eco-friendly, while 30% of UK shoppers looking for fashion online have researched a brand online to assess its level of sustainability.

In addition, a fifth of those surveyed have re-purchased from a fashion brand based on its sustainability credentials.

The survey, which was conducted with consumers in Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands and the UK, found nearly half of consumers purchase fashion items online once a month or more, reflecting its increasing popularity among both female (44%) and male (43%) shoppers. This follows a similar pattern in the UK with slightly more women buying fashion online (48% vs. 44%).

"Consumers want online fashion brands to act responsibly and consider the social and environmental impacts of their businesses. Fashion brands, and indeed all brands, need to adapt to consumer demands on sustainability or they risk losing customers' business," says Arco Berkenbosch, vice president of innovation and development.

"Across the four markets surveyed, consumer sentiment and focus on sustainability is consistent, highlighting the growing appetite from European consumers that brands should continue to prioritise and commit to improving their practices in sustainability even during the current economic crisis."

However, online British fashion shoppers are facing hurdles when it comes to making sustainable choices. The survey found a lack of accessible information (36%), lack of sustainable options (33%) and cost (33%) as the main barriers to act in a more sustainable way while shopping online. Over half of British respondents (59%) said they would like to hear more about online fashion retailers' efforts to be sustainable in packaging.

The research found UK consumers shopping for fashion online were more likely to rate the sustainability of packaging as having a positive impact on the impression of their purchase over traditional marketing techniques.

A majority of those surveyed stated the efficient use of materials (64%), use of sustainable materials (63%), and seeing a brand's sustainability credentials (57%) contribute to a positive impression of their online purchase once they receive their package. Over two thirds of consumers (69%) believe online fashion retailers are responsible for ensuring their packaging is sustainable.

"The results point to the high influence packaging can have on shoppers and their purchasing decisions, both the opportunity for brand loyalty for businesses that prioritise sustainability and the potential consequences for those businesses that don't," adds Berkenbosch.

A series of initiatives have been rolled out across the industry in recent months as part of a move away from plastic packaging and greater recognition of the need to develop more sustainable alternatives.

Earlier this month, US lifestyle brand Outerknown said it is eliminating plastic polybags from its global supply network in favour of paper bags, while a pilot scheme that aims to tackle the issue of plastic polybag waste in the industry recently relaunched after coming to a pause earlier this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.