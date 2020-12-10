Group revenue fell 7.4% to GBP1.9bn in the period

Frasers Group, the owner of brands including House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels has booked a 17.6% jump in pre-tax profits for the first half of fiscal 2021, despite a fall in sales linked to lockdown store closures.

For the six months to 26 October, reported profit before tax rose to GBP106.1m (US$140.6m) from GBP90.2m last year. Underlying profit before tax was up 43.7% to GBP146.3M, while reported EBITDA was 23.1% higher at GBP357.1m.

Group revenue, meanwhile, fell 7.4% to GBP1.9bn with declines in its UK sports division, European retail, rest of world retail, and wholesale and licensing division.

Premium lifestyle saw revenues rise 4.8% to GBP320.4m, helped by increased Flannel store openings, and higher web traffic.

The group is currently in talks to acquire Debenhams, having made an offer earlier this week.

It had offered a "lifeline loan" of up to GBP50m to the Arcadia Group which was turned down on 30 November, but reports today (10 December) suggest the group is "interested in Arcadia brands."

In its interim results statement, Frasers Group said it continues to strengthen relationships with key suppliers, building upon its position as the UK's largest sporting goods retailer by revenue.

"Our aim is to become, in the minds of consumers, partners, and suppliers, the number one sporting goods retailer in Europe.

"Our business strategy is Elevation Without Limits. To support this we have invested in our people, our key third party brand relationships, and our infrastructure. This includes significant investment, which was recently announced, in our digital business, which will elevate our retail proposition across all our retail channels. Our investment in our business gives us a unique position in the market. Our retail business covers multiple fascias. We own and invest in a number of dynamic and iconic brands. We don't simply occupy shops within retail destinations, we invest in them. In many cases, we actually own the properties from which we operate. This gives us a competitive advantage over many other businesses.

"We can adapt to rapidly changing situations which includes elevating our stores and digital offering. We are bringing new consumer experiences to our stores. This capability has strengthened our relationship with some of our important suppliers, such as Nike for Sports Direct, Burberry for Flannels, and Hugo Boss for House of Fraser. We will continue to build these partnerships to develop a successful business between us in the coming years."

Commenting on the numbers, Alex Hardy, retail analyst at GlobalData, said: "Significant investment in its digital business has helped to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for the Frasers Group.

"It's GBP100m digital elevation strategy is a timely and necessary move for key brand Sports Direct, which has lagged behind competitors such as JD Sports online, and digital investment is expected to be further increased, but focused on its premium Flannels business. The group remains committed to its physical portfolio, however, with the opening of flagship stores and investment in elevating its existing properties. Such emphasis will be key to strengthening relationships with brands such as Nike and Burberry, which are integral to the success of Sports Direct and Flannels, as many brands grow their direct-to-consumer channels.

"Investment in other businesses has been prevalent for the Frasers Group and this continued in the period with increased stakes taken in Hugo Boss and Mulberry, and it acquired DW Sports in August. The group is currently in negotiations to rescue Debenhams' UK business, although this has been complicated by the administration of the Arcadia Group, Debenhams' biggest concession holder which declined Frasers' offer of a GBP50m loan facility before going under. The recent opening of a new multi-fascia store in Portsmouth, housing brands such as Sports Direct, Evans Cycles, and GAME, signals the group's intentions for the future, and the acquisition of Debenhams' sites would allow it to expand on this.''