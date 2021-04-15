US discount retailer Dollar Tree has appointed Alasdair James as executive vice president of merchandising and supply chain.

James most recently served as CEO at Pier 1 Imports, after serving as president of Kmart for several years. He has also held global retail leadership roles, including chief customer officer of global brands for Tesco in the UK, and as executive vice president and chief merchant for Tesco China.

In December 2019, following the consolidation of its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Store Support Centers, the company merged its merchandising and store operations functions under 'Enterprise' leaders to enhance the alignment of communication, strategies, and initiatives for both of its business segments.

To support Dollar Tree's future growth plans and to ensure depth of capabilities, expertise, and leadership across its broader merchandising, sourcing, and supply chain divisions, the company has added this key executive role.

James will be responsible for merchandising, global sourcing, marketing, inventory management, and logistics, and will report to Michael Witynski, president and chief executive officer.

"Alasdair is a proven retail leader with many years of global consumer goods experience, in the US, China, and the United Kingdom," says Witynski. "This new position strengthens our executive team in key areas of the business, as we continue to grow as a unified company with two strong brands. We will continue to maintain our customer-centric focus while developing initiatives to improve productivity and efficiencies."