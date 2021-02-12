Dow develops new durable water repellent finish
By Leonie Barrie | 12 February 2021
Materials science company Dow has developed a new durable water repellent finish for fabrics based on silicone chemistry.
The new DOWSIL IE-8749 Emulsion does not contain fluoroalkyl or fluorocarbon. Studies conducted on a variety of textiles substrates are also said to have shown the treatment has improved fabric retention compared to standard silicone finishes – thereby providing continued water repellency after multiple washes, the company says.
And unlike many conventional finishes, it does not need to be regularly heat treated to restore the water repellency performance, which is a key advantage for the durability of the final product.
"As the global textile industry quickly adopts new production practices and materials with reduced environmental impacts, it's important to examine the water repellent treatments being used as many conventional options come with a number of disadvantages," says Shawn Mealey, technical service and development scientist at Dow.
This innovation also enables formulators and textile finishers to have greater control over the hand feel of the fabric. Depending on specific need, this can range, from a very soft hand feel that is characteristic of silicone when used alone, to a firmer hand with the addition of cross linkers.
Sectors: Apparel, Fibres & fabrics, Manufacturing, Social & environmental responsibility, Sourcing, Technology
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- What will it take to replace Xinjiang cotton?
- Third year China's US apparel imports slip
- US apparel prices from China drop to decade low
- Here's why companies source apparel from Myanmar
- Coup will prompt re-evaluation of Myanmar sourcing
News
- Lectra to acquire Gerber Technology for EUR300m
- Brands back textile waste project in Bangladesh
- Lululemon chair backs new acquisition vehicle
- US Q4 in brief –Under Armour, HanesBrands
- HanesBrands to exit PPE and European innerwear
Market research
- Global Sportswear Market to 2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Apparel Market in United States of America (USA) to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Global apparel markets: business update, December 2020
- Rental and Resale Trends in the Global Apparel Market
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..