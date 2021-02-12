Materials science company Dow has developed a new durable water repellent finish for fabrics based on silicone chemistry.

The new DOWSIL IE-8749 Emulsion does not contain fluoroalkyl or fluorocarbon. Studies conducted on a variety of textiles substrates are also said to have shown the treatment has improved fabric retention compared to standard silicone finishes – thereby providing continued water repellency after multiple washes, the company says.

And unlike many conventional finishes, it does not need to be regularly heat treated to restore the water repellency performance, which is a key advantage for the durability of the final product.

"As the global textile industry quickly adopts new production practices and materials with reduced environmental impacts, it's important to examine the water repellent treatments being used as many conventional options come with a number of disadvantages," says Shawn Mealey, technical service and development scientist at Dow.

This innovation also enables formulators and textile finishers to have greater control over the hand feel of the fabric. Depending on specific need, this can range, from a very soft hand feel that is characteristic of silicone when used alone, to a firmer hand with the addition of cross linkers.