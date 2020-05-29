Duties collected on US textile imports jump 68% in Q2
By Leonie Barrie | 29 May 2020
Textile and apparel goods have some of the highest duty rates of all commodities imported into the US
The latest Textile Enforcement Statistics released by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show a 68% hike in duties collected on textile and apparel products imported into the US in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.
The rise relates to textile-related Section 301 duties on items caught up in the ongoing US-China trade war are excluded – which includes most apparel and footwear. The additional tariff rate currently stands at 7.5%, with duties collected jumping to US$3.7bn in the second quarter, up from US$2.2bn in the previous three months.
Other CBP enforcement activities related to textile and apparel products in the second quarter saw the number of non-IPR seizures (including smuggling) increase from 183 to 187 but the value of these seizures fell from US$2m to US$1.6m.
The total number of IPR-related seizures increased from 1,441 (US$6.9m in value) to 1,745 (US$5.3m in value). CBP issued three commercial fraud penalties and 79 cases of liquidated damages for textile shipments.
The statistics highlight CBP's findings from the foreign factory visits of Textile Production Verification Teams (TPVTs). During this time period, CBP visited one country, 13 factories, and found 69% discrepant.
The CBP statistics also include information about cargo examinations and audits.
CBP says it recognises the importance of textile trade and the critical need for enforcement in this sector.
"Textile and apparel goods have some of the highest duty rates of all commodities imported into the US making them susceptible to fraud. Textile risks include: schemes designed to circumvent textile tariff and trade laws include false invoicing, false marking and labelling, false claims of origin, illegal transshipment, misdescription, undervaluation, false declarations of right to make entry, false trade preference claims, and outright smuggling."
Sectors: Apparel, Fibres & fabrics, Sourcing, Trade
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Manufacturers must future-proof for faster fashion
- Covid-19 to reshuffle fashion sustainability focus
- 10-point checklist for a safe return to work
- US-Kenya FTA – What does the apparel sector want?
- Turkmenistan tainted cotton in Turkish textiles
News
- More brands named for failing on order commitments
- Timeline – Coronavirus and the apparel industry
- China apparel market could see US$60bn contraction
- Retailers begin to outline store reopening plans
- Lost Stock outlet for cancelled Bangladesh orders
Market research
- Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing Global Industry Guide 2014-2023
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research
- Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- China: Online Retailing Summary & Forecasts to 2023
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..