Eligible workers according to the guidelines will receive BDT3,000 ($35.40) per month/worker for a period of up to three months

The European Union (EU) and Germany are to provide EUR113m (US$136.6m) to help the Bangladesh government support vulnerable workers in the country's garment and leather export industries.

In a statement today (10 December), the EU said the funds will support the government's 'Social Protection Programme for Unemployed and Distressed Workers in the RMG, Leathergoods and Footwear Industries.'

The programme, which is part of Team Europe's contribution to fight Covid-19 and its consequences in Bangladesh, offers a safety net to workers whose livelihoods are affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic. It also contributes to strengthening Bangladesh's social security system.

Temporary cash assistance will be provided to workers who suffered income losses during the pandemic, who lost their jobs because of reduced worldwide demand or due to health and safety precautionary measures.

Eligible workers will receive BDT3,000 ($35.40) per month/worker for a period of up to three months. They will be identified through close coordination with employers' associations, which include Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB), and the Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leathergoods and Footwear Exporters' Association (BFLLFEA).

The first payments to eligible beneficiaries should take place before the end of the year.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had detrimental consequences over the world and the poor are the first to bear the brunt of this crisis. Social protection is essential to protect people in situations of vulnerability, particularly when a crisis hits," said EU ambassador, Rensje Teerink.

"By providing income support to workers in key export sectors who lost their job, at least temporarily, the social protection programme for unemployed and distressed workers responds to an immediate need to protect livelihoods.

"It is also part of longer-term efforts to establish sustainable social security mechanisms for workers, alongside continuous investments in skilling and job creation."

The German ambassador, Peter Fahrenholtz, added: "During these difficult times, we are glad to join forces with the EU in order to help the Government of Bangladesh to mitigate the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of textile workers.''

The grant will be channelled through the EU sector budget programme on National Social Security Strategy reforms in Bangladesh.

It comes after BGMEA president Dr Rubana Huq on Monday (7 December) called on the government to consider another stimulus package to help the industry survive the impacts of a possible second Covid-19 wave.