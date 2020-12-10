EU provides EUR113m to support Bangladesh garment workers
By Beth Wright | 10 December 2020
Eligible workers according to the guidelines will receive BDT3,000 ($35.40) per month/worker for a period of up to three months
The European Union (EU) and Germany are to provide EUR113m (US$136.6m) to help the Bangladesh government support vulnerable workers in the country's garment and leather export industries.
In a statement today (10 December), the EU said the funds will support the government's 'Social Protection Programme for Unemployed and Distressed Workers in the RMG, Leathergoods and Footwear Industries.'
The programme, which is part of Team Europe's contribution to fight Covid-19 and its consequences in Bangladesh, offers a safety net to workers whose livelihoods are affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic. It also contributes to strengthening Bangladesh's social security system.
Temporary cash assistance will be provided to workers who suffered income losses during the pandemic, who lost their jobs because of reduced worldwide demand or due to health and safety precautionary measures.
Eligible workers will receive BDT3,000 ($35.40) per month/worker for a period of up to three months. They will be identified through close coordination with employers' associations, which include Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB), and the Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leathergoods and Footwear Exporters' Association (BFLLFEA).
The first payments to eligible beneficiaries should take place before the end of the year.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has had detrimental consequences over the world and the poor are the first to bear the brunt of this crisis. Social protection is essential to protect people in situations of vulnerability, particularly when a crisis hits," said EU ambassador, Rensje Teerink.
"By providing income support to workers in key export sectors who lost their job, at least temporarily, the social protection programme for unemployed and distressed workers responds to an immediate need to protect livelihoods.
"It is also part of longer-term efforts to establish sustainable social security mechanisms for workers, alongside continuous investments in skilling and job creation."
The German ambassador, Peter Fahrenholtz, added: "During these difficult times, we are glad to join forces with the EU in order to help the Government of Bangladesh to mitigate the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of textile workers.''
The grant will be channelled through the EU sector budget programme on National Social Security Strategy reforms in Bangladesh.
It comes after BGMEA president Dr Rubana Huq on Monday (7 December) called on the government to consider another stimulus package to help the industry survive the impacts of a possible second Covid-19 wave.
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Arcadia collapse – What went wrong?
- Demand for biomaterials far exceeding supply
- 10 trends set to shape the fashion sector in 2021
- Turkish denim major Mavi doubles down on growth
- US apparel imports from China rebound in October
News
- VF Corp opens first multi-brand retail store
- Gap advances on goal of 100% sustainable cotton
- Circular fashion could be US$5trn opportunity
- JCPenney exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- HKRITA, H&M Foundation further sustainability work
Market research
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Fabric Development Inc - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- COVID-19 Impact on ASOS Plc and its future prospects
- Womenswear in Hong Kong - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..