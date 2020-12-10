Eurofins expands textiles and footwear testing in China
By Hannah Abdulla | 10 December 2020
Testing firm Eurofins Softlines and Leather has expanded its testing capabilities after two facilities in China were awarded new accreditations.
Part of the Eurofins Consumer Product Testing (CPT) division, the Softlines and Leather unit provides quality, safety and sustainability solutions for textiles and footwear buyers and suppliers. It operates a network of ten laboratories in Asia, Europe and the US, with two Technical Competence Centres in Spain and the UK.
Its Hangzhou and Shanghai sites were recognised by the China National Accreditation Service (CNAS).
The laboratory in Hangzhou has received over 200 new accreditations from CNAS, which relate mostly to analysis of textile and leather products with popular mechanical testing standards, such as GB/T 22853-2019 for knitted sportswear, GB/T 32614-2016 for water-resistant outdoor garments, FZ/T 73043-2012 for knitted shirts, and QB/T 2858-2007 for schoolbags.
With accreditation secured, the laboratory also develops new China GB testing standards for overseas and domestic customers, such as GB/T 22583-2009 for radiation-resistant knitwear, GB/T 22845-2009 for anti-electrostatic gloves, and FZ/T 73039-2010 for rubberised vibration-proof gloves.
The new accreditations secured by the laboratory in Shanghai also cover common chemical testing items, such as EN 17132:2019 determination of PAH, EN 17131:2019 determination of DMF, EN 17130:2019 determination of DMFu, and EN ISO 17226-1:2019 determination of formaldehyde, offering a wider test selection to customers.
"These new accreditation services strengthen the robust capabilities of our testing network in China, which covers a wide range of mechanical and chemical tests for various testing standards," Eurofins Softlines and Leather said.
Sectors: Apparel, Manufacturing, Sourcing, Technology
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Arcadia collapse – What went wrong?
- Demand for biomaterials far exceeding supply
- 10 trends set to shape the fashion sector in 2021
- Turkish denim major Mavi doubles down on growth
- US apparel imports from China rebound in October
News
- VF Corp opens first multi-brand retail store
- Gap advances on goal of 100% sustainable cotton
- Circular fashion could be US$5trn opportunity
- JCPenney exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- HKRITA, H&M Foundation further sustainability work
Market research
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Fabric Development Inc - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- COVID-19 Impact on ASOS Plc and its future prospects
- Womenswear in Hong Kong - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..