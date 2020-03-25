Expert Brand launches private label programme
By Hannah Abdulla | 25 March 2020
Expert Brand, a B2B manufacturer and wholesaler of active lifestyle, fitness and corporate apparel, has launched a private label programme offering speed-to-market and customisation and decoration capabilities.
The programme is aimed at gyms, yoga studios, marathons, retailers and corporations, with services including low minimum order quantity (MOQ) and quick turnaround options.
Custom packages come with a 15-day turnaround option, which is made possible by continuously stocking more than 1.5m yards of finished and unfinished fabrics, in addition to more than 2m units of garments. The programme includes three tiers depending on the volume of orders, ranging as low as MOQ 144 pieces per style per colour to more than 3,000 pieces – with customised programmes available for larger orders.
"Customer satisfaction and quality control are of the utmost importance, which is why we've taken unprecedented steps to create our own fabrics that we also cut and sew," says Expert Brand owner Sion Shaman. "Thanks to our state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge IT solutions, we're able to provide customers with a seamless process [for] their branded apparel needs."
Sectors: Apparel, Manufacturing
