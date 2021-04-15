Brands and retailers struggling to use the same 3D digital assets across product design, development, social media and advertising have a new tool to hand thanks to a collaboration between PTC and VNTANA.

One of the biggest challenges for retail, apparel, footwear and accessories companies as they ramp up their use of 3D models for internal and supply chain collaboration is that these are unsuited to use elsewhere, being stored in incompatible file formats and different, disconnected data sources.

The file sizes of the 3D assets are also so large that their use in product development and sales and marketing scenarios is hindered without extensive manual rework.

By leveraging VNTANA's patented algorithms, PTC's FlexPLM enables automatic optimisation of 3D assets, reducing 3D file sizes by up to 95% without sacrificing quality. This makes it significantly easier to use and collaborate with those assets than previously possible.

"Accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce has quickly become the dominant mode of retail, at the same time that supply chain disruption created an acute need for remote, visual collaboration – forcing brands and retailers of all sizes to rapidly increase their use of 3D assets for design, development, and digital engagement and sale," explains Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC's Retail Business Unit.

The pandemic accelerated the need for digital product creation to replace physical samples with digital alternatives, transform line reviews and fit sessions, and bring products to life on e-commerce websites with augmented reality applications.

"VNTANA is specifically designed to solve these business challenges as brands look to make more use of their 3D assets across the retail value chain," explains co-founder and chief executive officer, Ashley Crowder.

"With this collaboration, FlexPLM users can easily collaborate on 3D models and instantly share a web-standard version that can be used not only for in-house design reviews and supply chain collaboration, but also across social media, eCommerce, and digital advertising."