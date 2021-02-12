Flooding kills 28 in illegal Moroccan garment factory
By Leonie Barrie | 12 February 2021
28 workers have been killed after an illegal garment factory in the northern Moroccan city of Tangier was flooded by rainwater.
The factory, located in the basement of a residential building, did not meet the necessary health and safety conditions, and unions are calling for those responsible to be held accountable.
According to IndustriAll global union affiliates in Morocco, more than 130 people were employed in the illegal factory in poor conditions that failed to meet minimum requirements for health and safety and decent work.
"We deplore the greed of employers and their urge to cover up violations that undermine workers' rights, and we call for accountability," said Ahmed Hassoun, general secretary of IndustriAll Moroccan affiliate Syndicat National de Textile Habillements et Cuirs (SNTHC-CDT).
Moroccan unions are demanding an urgent investigation into the tragedy, clarifying where responsibilities lie, setting up compensation for the victims' families, as well as taking the necessary decisions to prevent the recurrence of further tragedies and to safeguard the rights, lives and dignity of workers.
"This is an unacceptable tragedy where workers at the bottom of the supply chain yet again pay the price for cheap production," added IndustriAll general secretary Valter Sanches. "The garment industry must be made safe for the people who contribute to its enormous output."
