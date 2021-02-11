Former Urban Outfitters exec named CEO of PVH Americas
By Hannah Abdulla | 11 February 2021
PVH Corp has named Trish Donnelly, former chief executive officer of Urban Outfitters Group, as CEO of PVH Americas.
The newly created role marks an important step toward achieving the company's global priority to build upon its core strengths and connect it more closely with where the consumer is going, PVH says.
As CEO of PVH Americas, Donnelly will have responsibility for the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands businesses in the Americas and for the global Calvin Klein brand. This new regional approach is modelled on PVH's proven structure in Europe. Donnelly will oversee the company's North America-based brand leaders, including Calvin Klein CEO Cheryl Abel-Hodges.
Prior to seven years with Urban Outfitters, Donnelly directly influenced and elevated J.Crew Group's e-commerce business and spent over a decade at Ralph Lauren focused on product and merchandising across categories. She also held senior leadership and operational positions at Steven Alan and Cole Haan.
"Trish is one of the most experienced and successful leaders in our industry. Her proven track record in winning with the consumer, driving industry-leading e-commerce, and balancing that with very strong retail execution and best-in-class partnerships, makes her the ideal leader to drive the charge for sustainable, profitable market-share growth for PVH Americas," said Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH.
"Trish's appointment will further complement the very strong regional leadership we already have in place for Europe and Asia, and help us unlock substantial growth opportunities. She brings her inclusive leadership style, which will further amplify our values-based culture and purpose to drive fashion-forward – for good."
Donnelly will join the organisation on 16 February, reporting directly to Larsson.
Urban Outfitters said last month that following Donelly's departure, Free People boss Sheila Harrington will become CEO for both Urban Outfitters Group and Free People Group.
Companies: Urban Outfitters Inc, PVH Corporation
